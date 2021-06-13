Karim Benzema and Didier Deschamps they were the main protagonists today of the program that Telefoot broadcasts every Sunday morning. The Real Madrid forward and the French coach appeared on the microphones of French television and analyzed the feelings of France before the debut against Germany in the Eurocup.

“Everything around us is normal with the team we have and the results we have had. But there is only one truth, and that is the field. We are able to show that we can compete with any team. For us, each game is a final ”, Benzema assured when asked about the atmosphere in the national team’s dressing room.

Benzema himself was also able to confirm that he is fully recovered from the injury in the upper part of the knee that he suffered against Bulgaria and will be able to play the European Championship: “The injury is going very well. Yesterday I was able to resume training with the group. It went well, without pain or discomfort, so I am ready and 100% ”. In addition, he added that he has no difficulties to meet Griezmann and Mbappé: “The great players do not need to play 100 games together. It is very easy technically to play together ”.

Regarding the PSG player, Benzema praised him: “Kylian is a player I know, I saw him on television before playing with him. At his young age, he is already one of the best. I really enjoy playing with him, he can make a difference at any time. It can do it all ”.

For his part, Deschamps also analyzed France a few days before his debut against Germany. The French coach wanted to talk about Eriksen’s scare yesterday, highlighting the work of the doctors: “The work of the medical staff must be emphasized. Seconds count and his intervention was key to keeping Eriksen alive. It’s good for him, his family and football ”.

In addition, he also had words for the German team: “I am sure that Germany is ready for the debut, but like us. It is a very good team. He has experienced players and great offensive potential. We hope to be solid on Tuesday ”