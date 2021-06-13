I am a stage in Latina culminates to make way for the new artistic talent program: La voz Perú. On the last Saturday, June 12, the final was held; however, on Monday the 14th the winner will be known.

Those who remained as finalists of the imitation reality were the young characters of Laura Pausini, Christina Aguilera and Amaia Montero.

The trio defeated, in their respective matches, ‘Carmencita Lara’, ‘Isabel Pantoja’ and ‘Pedrito Fernández’, who were applauded by the jury before a great presentation despite the defeat.

In the absence of time due to the long transmission of the gala, Rafael Cardozo and Karen Schwarz announced that the winner will raise the coveted trophy before starting The Voice Peru.

‘Laura Pausini’, ‘Christina Aguilera’ and ‘Amaia Montero’ are the finalists of the reality show. Photo: Capture America

Mauri Stern says goodbye to Peru

In the last edition of the Latina space, Mauri Stern said goodbye to Yo soy. As he said, after finishing the recordings of the program, he will leave the country to reunite with his family and continue his other projects.

“I’m leaving now and it hurts. I loved it (the presentations by ‘Amaia Montero’ and ‘Isabel Pantoja’). Thank you very much, thanks to all of Peru and I am. I didn’t have it planned, ”said the music producer.

“ Peru has given me the opportunity, having met this team, Lightning in the bottle, Latina, all of them are such good human beings, from the cameramen, the crew, the drivers, my colleagues. I feel so blessed and grateful, ”added the Mexican.

