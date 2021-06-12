I am, new generation 2021 reaches your final this Saturday, June 12 on the Latina Televisión signal. The imitation contest for minors culminates its first season with six finalists.

During the last edition of the program, Karen Schwarz and Rafael Cardozo announced which of the small artists will compete for the cup and the prize in the final gala.

Christina Aguilera’s copycat girls and Laura Pausini they faced each other in a battle that resulted in a jury draw. For this reason, both will compete again tonight.

To the list of finalists of I am, new generation 2021 ‘Carmencita Lara’, ‘Amaia Montero’, ‘Isabel Pantoja’ and ‘Pedrito Fernández’ are added.

The jury is made up of the Peruvian singer Michelle Soifer, the Mexican producer Mauri Stern, the actress Katia Palma and the Puerto Rican singer Ángel López.

Mauri Stern and Ángel López say goodbye to I am

Mauri Stern and Ángel López, the new highlights of the Latina program, announced that they are finishing their time as a jury in Yo soy. The Mexican said goodbye during the broadcast of the semifinal of the contest, while his Puerto Rican colleague did so through social networks. Both agreed that they will leave Peru and return to the United States, where their family lives.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.