The countdown is over! This Saturday, June 12 at 9.30 pm, the grand finale of the reality show Yo soy, nueva GENERACIÓN will take place, where six small great talents will leave everything on stage to raise the coveted cup.

During the last broadcast of the Latina production, presenters Karen Schwarz and Rafael Cardozo announced who will be the competitors that will delight audiences tonight.

The imitators of ‘Christina Aguilera’ and ‘Laura Pausini’ faced each other in a fierce battle and put jurors Michelle Soifer, Ángel López, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern in a tight spot, who finally decided that they both deserved to be in the grand finale and they decreed a tie.

Added to the list of finalists are the imitators of Carmencita Lara, Amaia Montero, Isabel Pantoja and Pedro Fernández.

At what time will the grand finale of I am, new generation be?

The final gala of I am, new generation will be held at 9.30 pm this Saturday, June 12.

Where to see LIVE online the grand finale of I am, new generation?

You can enjoy each presentation of your favorite participants through the Latina signal (channel 2) and online by entering the Latina TV live website.

How to vote in the final of I am, new generation?

Download the Latina application on your cell phone or tablet through Google Play or App Store, select the voting banner and click on your favorite artist.

Mauri Stern says goodbye to I am through tears

Mauri Stern could not contain the emotion when saying that, after the end of I am, new generation, will leave Peru. The Mexican producer was very affected after the presentations of ‘Amaia Montero’ and ‘Isabel Pantoja’ and explained his reasons.

A moving moment starred the jury in the most recent edition of the reality show because after several months he retired from the program.

“I’m leaving and it hurts. I loved it (the presentations by ‘Amaia Montero’ and ‘Isabel Pantoja’). Thank you very much, thanks to all of Peru and I am. I didn’t have it planned. These kids have given me a gift of life, to say goodbye to you with so much unimaginable talent, I feel very lucky. I know I have tomorrow, but I can’t contain the excitement. Thank you, ”Mauri Stern said, his voice cracking.

Ángel López announces his departure from Yo soy: “I would have liked to be in La voz”

After several months as a jury, Ángel López confirmed his departure from the imitation program Yo soy. Through social networks, the Puerto Rican singer announced that he will leave Peru to travel to Miami, United States, where his family lives.

“Upon my departure, we are close to the last presentation of the new generation of I am. I return to the United States, but I did not want them to think that I am leaving because I miss my children, it is because I have already completed the commitment that I have with Latina, “said the singer.

