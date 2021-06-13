They impacted! The day of the grand finale of I am, new generation has arrived, where the little imitators will show off their overflowing talent to lift the trophy of the program.

This is how tonight of June 12, ‘Christina Aguilera’ Y ‘Adele’ they moved the jury with their emotional presentation.

Joaquina Carruitero arrived to reinforce Nadja Quintanilla, who imitates the North American singer, in her performance where they flaunted her great vocal talent when performing “Hurt”.

After their presentation, Mauri Stern and Ángel López stood up to applaud the shows they offered.

“What was that? How daring! Beautifully cruel what they just did. Truly, I said it yesterday with great fortune, this is a moment that in my memory I want to remember all my life. Thanks to both of you, the moment that you have just given to this jury and to the people of Peru is memorable and unforgettable, ”said Mauri Stern.

“ I would never have expected to see something so beautiful, such a combined power, so compassionate, so beautiful, so emotional. Joaquina you are too much, and she stood by your side with a force, flourishing, ‘Christina Aguilera’, I celebrate you with all my love ”, concluded the ex-member of Magneto, impressed with the interpretation offered by the imitators.

