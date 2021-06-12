During the night of June 11, the stage of I am, a new generation lived an emotional moment after the presentation of ‘Amaia Montero’ and ‘Isabel Pantoja’. In the stage of returns of the jury, Mauri Stern was especially touched.

When the presenter of the program Karen Schwarz asked for her opinion on the performances of the imitators Milagros Chota and Paulina Villalobos, the ex-Magneto member broke down and only managed to comment: “I’m excited.”

After a moment, Mauri Stern explained his feelings. “It’s that I’m leaving and it hurts,” he said in reference to the end of his participation in I am. Then, addressing the participants, he commented: “I loved it, thank you very much.”

“Those kids have given me a gift of life. Saying goodbye to you, with so much unimaginable talent, I feel very lucky, I know I have tomorrow, but I can’t contain my excitement. Thank you ”, added the Mexican singer.

For her part, Karen Schwarz clarified that her partner’s tears were of joy.

“It’s incredible, since Magneto they gave me so much love and suddenly, in the middle of the pandemic, they call me to rediscover this opportunity for life,” said Mauri, alluding to the context in which he arrived on the Latina program.

Finally, the artist touched on the stars he met during production and asked that this is not the last time he is on the show.

“I find myself with so much talent from the Great Battles until season 30. To say goodbye to these children who are so talented and fill me with so much love, is that I cannot contain the emotion, I am nostalgic to leave, but I feel happy. Crying has never made me sad (…). I hope you have been happy with me, I love you and come back to me when you can ”, concluded Mauri Stern.