Nights of heart attack are being lived in each gala of I am, new generation, in which the little imitators dazzle on stage with their spectacular presentations.

After a fierce battle, where ‘Amaia Montero’ Y ‘Manuel Donayre’ They astonished the jurors of the program, who did not hesitate to take them to a tiebreaker duel, the participants faced each other again to define who would remain in the seat of consecrated persons.

In that way, Milagros Chota Imitator of the Spanish singer, she performed one of the classics of Van Gogh’s Oreja “Cuéntame al corazón”, a song with which she prevailed Dyron aranguren, who tried to defend his participation in the program with the song “Broken doll.”

After their presentations, the jury was not dazzled by the performance of both participants and mentioned that the songs chosen were not the correct ones for a tiebreaker battle.

“ Both presentations were not the best. I would have liked to see them in one more challenge and for them to bring another musical proposal , because the truth (is) that these two songs that they presented were not the best ones to make a final decision, ”explained Ángel López.

Finally, one had to stay in competition and was ‘Amaia Montero’ who managed to win the battle. Likewise, the jury highlighted the great talent of the Manuel Donayre impersonator and asked him to return to the competition.

I am, latest news:

