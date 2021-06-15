The Managing Director of Hyundai Italy Andrea Crespi spoke to the FormulaPassion microphones during the Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show. The executive of the Korean car manufacturer told us about the new Ioniq 5, previewed in the shadow of the Duomo, but also about all the news of the Kona range, which has recently undergone an extensive restyling from the point of view of style and engines. Space then also to the plug-in hybrid on Tucson and Santa Fe and the need to review the system of incentives. Here is our exclusive interview with Andrea Crespi of Hyundai Italia.