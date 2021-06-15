Nintendo has detailed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s upcoming DLC.

Wave 1, dubbed Pulse of the Ancients, adds playable Battle-Tested Guardian, the Flail weapon for Link, and the Master Cycle for Zelda. It’s also got new challenges, new challenge enemies, and the Apocalyptic difficulty level. Pulse of the Ancients comes out 18th June.

Check it out in the trailer below:

Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance, due out by the end of November, adds new character vignettes, new stages, an expanded roster and new battle skills for existing characters.

You get both waves of DLC by buying the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass, which costs £ 17.99.