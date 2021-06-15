The favorable vote of the Parliament despite the boycott of the opposition. At “risk” the diffusion of films such as Billy Elliot or Harry Potter

The Hungarian Parliament has passed a law banning the dissemination, among minors, of any content that promotes homosexuality or gender change. “Pornography and content that represents sexuality or promotes the deviation of gender identity, sex change and homosexuality must not be accessible to minors under the age of 18,” reads the text that Afp viewed. The goal, it continues, “is to protect the rights of children.” The ok came from 157 deputies, including those from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party, Fidesz, during a session broadcast live on TV.

The opposition boycotted the vote, with the exception of the Jobbik group, a far-right anti-Orban formation, which voted in favor. According to the NGOs, the law could ban some TV series such as “Friends” or films such as “Bridget Jones”, “Harry Potter” or “Billy Elliot”, in which homosexuality is in some way even just evoked. Same end for educational programs or advertising of groups in solidarity with gender minorities. On Monday evening, over 5,000 people took to the streets of Budapest to denounce the government’s “permanent propaganda” against the LGBT community.