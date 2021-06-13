Budapest (DPA)

Marco Rossi, coach of the Hungarian national football team, cannot believe that the European Championship “Euro 2020” will be the last for Joachim Loew, coach of the German national team.

Amid all the pressures and tensions related to training national teams, what baffles Rossi’s mind is Loew’s departure from the German national team, which he has coached since 2006, after the end of Euro 2020.

“He’s been so successful for 15 years, I can’t imagine that,” Rossi said with a laugh.

He added: “Recently, he may not always achieve the right results, but he has had to deal with many generational changes over the years. For me, without a doubt, he is one of the most successful national team coaches.

Italian Rossi, 56, has coached the Hungarian national team since June 2018, but he feels like an adopted Hungarian after also coaching in the local league.

He said: “I’m still an Italian citizen and I’m proud of that, but I feel a strong connection to Hungary because of my family history, and that goes back to my grandfather Luigi.