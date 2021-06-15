Hungary bans gay-themed content in schools

<br><div id="tp-post-content"><div class="article-body paywall-google" id="paywall-google"><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/15181400\/hungria-protesto-lgbt-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/15181400\/hungria-protesto-lgbt-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/15181400\/hungria-protesto-lgbt-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/15181400\/hungria-protesto-lgbt-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/15181400\/hungria-protesto-lgbt-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/06\/15181400\/hungria-protesto-lgbt-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Protesters protest legislation banning homosexual-themed content for minors in front of Hungarian parliament in Budapest, 14 June<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/Szilard Koszticsak<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><p tabindex="0">The Hungarian parliament approved, on Tuesday (15), a law that prohibits the dissemination of content with themes of homosexuality and gender change in schools or in television and advertising programs for children under 18 years of age. The legislation passed by 157 votes to 1 in the national assembly. Fidesz, Prime Minister Viktor Orb\u00e1n's party, has a majority in parliament. The vote was boycotted by opposition politicians, with the exception of lawmakers from the right-wing Jobbik party, which supported the bill.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"There is content that can be misinterpreted by children under a certain age and that can have a detrimental effect on their development, or that children simply cannot process and that can therefore confuse their developing moral values \u200b\u200bor their image of itself and the world," said a Hungarian government spokesman, according to The Guardian newspaper.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The measure was included in an anti-pedophilia bill, which made it difficult for opponents to vote against the proposal. More than 5,000 people against the legislation protested in front of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest on Tuesday. 