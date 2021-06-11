Cartagena and Lorca also host rallies after the authorities found this Thursday the lifeless body of Olivia, the Tenerife girl kidnapped with her sister by her father
A hundred people met this Friday, at 8:00 p.m., at the Cardinal Belluga square in Murcia to protest against sexist violence. The concentration, called by the Feminist Assembly, takes place a day after the underwater tracking robot of the ship ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ found in the sea the lifeless body of Olivia, the six-year-old girl from Tenerife kidnapped by her father along with his sister, one year old.
Under the slogan ‘An abuser is not a good parent. For Anna and Olivia. For her mother’In Cartagena, a mobilization also took place at 7:00 p.m., while in Lorca the protest took place in Plaza España. The Feminist Movement, for its part, also called a rally in the capital of the Region, at 10 pm in the Glorieta de España.
.
Leave a Reply