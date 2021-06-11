Cartagena and Lorca also host rallies after the authorities found this Thursday the lifeless body of Olivia, the Tenerife girl kidnapped with her sister by her father Demonstration against sexist violence, this Friday, in the Plaza Cardenal Belluga, in Murcia. / Ainhoa ​​Górriz

A hundred people met this Friday, at 8:00 p.m., at the Cardinal Belluga square in Murcia to protest against sexist violence. The concentration, called by the Feminist Assembly, takes place a day after the underwater tracking robot of the ship ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ found in the sea the lifeless body of Olivia, the six-year-old girl from Tenerife kidnapped by her father along with his sister, one year old.

Under the slogan ‘An abuser is not a good parent. For Anna and Olivia. For her mother’In Cartagena, a mobilization also took place at 7:00 p.m., while in Lorca the protest took place in Plaza España. The Feminist Movement, for its part, also called a rally in the capital of the Region, at 10 pm in the Glorieta de España.