I.According to Europol, international investigators arrested more than 800 suspects in over 16 countries, including more than 70 in Germany, during an operation against organized crime. It was one of the largest police operations to date, Europol announced on Tuesday in The Hague. More than 700 homes have been searched, tons of drugs have been seized and large amounts of cash, jewels and weapons have been seized. The criminal gangs were active in more than 100 countries, said Europol.

Investigators had wiretapped phone calls and other communications from the gangs for over 18 months. More than 27 million messages have been filtered. The blow was successful because undercover officers smuggled prepared phones into more than 300 gangs, including Mafia gangs in Italy, motorcycle gangs and international drug syndicates. The phones, which were supposed to be encrypted, were, according to Europol, connected to a telecom network that had been set up by the FBI.

“This was one of the largest and most sophisticated missions ever,” said Deputy Europol Director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe in The Hague. Operation Trojan Shield was under the direction of the American FBI, the US FDA, the police of Sweden and the Netherlands and was coordinated by Europol. Investigators in 16 countries were involved, including Germany.

Main focus in Hessen

With a raid on nationwide more than a hundred apartments, warehouses and business premises, the police took action against drug crime nationwide on Monday. The focus of the actions in Germany was Hesse, announced the Central Office for Combating Internet Crime at the General Public Prosecutor’s Office (ZIT) in Frankfurt, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and the Hessian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Wiesbaden on Tuesday. There were more than 60 arrests in Hesse alone.

According to the investigators, the accused are suspected of having traded in narcotics and weapons. They used encrypted communication networks and cell phones. Over 150 objects were searched across Germany, including more than 130 in Hesse. The police had been in action in Hessen with around 1,500 people.

In Hesse alone, more than 120 kilograms of marijuana, 25 kilograms of hashish and over 6000 cannabis plants were found in the raid. To this end, three kilograms of heroin, about one kilogram of cocaine and 100 kilograms of diluent, more than 30 kilograms of amphetamine and 15 canisters of amphetamine base were discovered. The police also seized numerous weapons and confiscated over 30 high-quality vehicles and cash worth 250,000 euros.