Amplitude Studios has presented a new video at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021.

The new real-time strategy video game from SEGA Y Amplitude Studios is Humankind. The title is committed to respecting the gender roots at the same time that it introduces interesting new features in its proposal. After suffering some delay, the video game will be launched on the market on August 17. Now, we have had some interesting news about the title at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021.

The studio has released a new title trailer at the event to announce that its closed beta starts today. How can you access it to test Humankind ahead of time? Well, there are two options: yes you have reserved the game or thanks to Twitch Drops, something that was used for example in video games like Valorant. To get it this way, you will have to watch channels that are playing the game and be affiliated, and wait for luck to be on your side.

In this strategy title, from the authors of Endless Legend, we have to guide a civilization along all the history of mankind, from the bronze age to modern times. One of its strengths lies in the variety: we can combine up to 60 cultures and face historical events while we survive in the world.

Amplitude Studios wants the user create your own story, and that also includes his own character, with a widely customizable avatar that will evolve along with his faction. On 3DGames We were lucky enough to play Humankind recently and we liked what we experienced: it is the evolution that Civilization needs.

