The demolition of the humanities is progressing as steadily as it is inconspicuous. Sometimes an art-historical institute closes in one country, sometimes it is the turn of a linguistics department in another country. The demolition will only receive attention if other fields are also affected, such as in 2019, when the Ministry of Education transferred money from general to technical universities.

The past month has been a hit in archeology. First there was a crisis among the archaeologists at Sheffield, then it was the turn of some fields of study in Halle-Wittenberg and then the classicists at Howard University in Washington came under fire. Remarkably, the classicists were not very helpful when the archaeologists in Sheffield were under pressure, and conversely, the archaeologists did not give a damn about the classicists. When it comes to intertwined disciplines. Archaeologists need knowledge of historical linguistics, classicists cannot do without cognitive archaeology.

This is not only an issue in archaeology or abroad. When the VU University in Amsterdam abolished the bachelor’s degree in Dutch two years ago, the Dutch people were almost alone. The decline of the humanities is partly related to the inability to work together.

Vicious circle

A second explanation is that people explain themselves insufficiently. Humanities help us to understand ideas that circulate in society. That is their interest. It is of no use to us if those insights remain unknown to that same society. However, the humanities are lagging behind in their science communication. Only a third of the institutions have a transfer plan, while in other fields this is half. Especially the explanation of the methods and the scientific process leaves much to be desired.

Of course there are positive exceptions, such as the irreplaceable website Dutch Studies, but broadly speaking it is difficult for the public to find out how humanities scholars gain their insights, which methods they use and why academic education makes sense. As a result, anyone who claims that humanities education is important looks unbelievable because the researchers never show the insights and methods professionally.





For example, the humanities find themselves in a vicious circle: unexplained makes unknown makes unloved makes vulnerable to budget cuts. And if you don’t have money, it’s hard to explain yourself. Yet it must happen. And rap.

In the Spring Memorandum, the cabinet announced that it would once again make cutbacks in the universities. This time it concerns 43 million euros – which will again be passed on excessively to the humanities.

No one can predict which university will close which course of study next fall. But we do know that the humanities will not work together, that the employees of an isolated department will claim in indignant opinion pieces a relevance that they do not show, that an academic administrator will speak soothing words and that information will not be professionalized again. So that all the lights are green for further demolition.