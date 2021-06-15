Human rights UN experts: In China, prisoners belonging to minorities may be forced to have their organs removed

China has locked up to a million people in prison camps, according to human rights organizations.

UN human rights experts say, based on information they describe as reliable, that in China, prisoners belonging to minorities may be forced to remove organs.

The statement by 12 independent experts mandated by the UN states that prisoners belonging to minorities have apparently undergone, among other things, blood tests and X-rays without their consent. According to experts, the results of the studies were recorded in a transplant database.

According to the information, other prisoners have not had to go through similar activities.

“Forced organ harvesting in China appears to target certain ethnic, linguistic or religious minorities who are held in various places, often without stating the reasons for the arrest or the arrest warrants,” experts said Monday.

“Information that prisoners or detainees are being discriminated against because of their ethnic origin is very worrying.”

China has denied recent allegations.

China has been repeatedly accused, in particular, of forcing Falun Gong prisoners to remove their organs. China has denied the allegations.

