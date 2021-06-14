As of tomorrow, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will implement the decision to ban the performance of work performed under the sun and in open places from twelve thirty in the afternoon until three in the afternoon, until September 15, 2021.

The Ministry stressed the need to enhance the commitment of establishments to implement precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus during the period of application of the decision.

It is scheduled to implement a large number of events, awareness-raising and guidance initiatives in the various regions and emirates of the country, which are based on educating workers and employers about the dangers of heat exhaustion, in partnership with a number of government and private agencies and institutions.

The ministry called on members of the community to contact the call center on the toll-free number 80060 to report any case that violates the decision, as the center receives calls in four languages ​​and around the clock, noting the great role that residents in “assessment” centers play in monitoring violations, as the ministry receives these communications In accordance with the established procedures and controls.

According to the decision, the employer is responsible for violating the employment of workers during the ban period, as well as anyone who employs a worker who is not legally allowed to use him and who employs him in violation of the provisions of this decision.

The decision requires employers who employ workers to provide them with a shaded place to rest during their layoff.

Employers are also required to post in a prominent place in the workplace a schedule of daily working hours in accordance with the provisions of this decision, provided that it is in a language that the worker understands in addition to Arabic.

The decision obligates employers to provide appropriate preventive means to protect workers from the dangers of injuries that may result from the use of machines and other work tools and to follow all other prevention methods prescribed in the Labor Law and the ministerial decisions implementing it. Doing any work that would obstruct the instructions.

According to the decision, the daily working hours in the morning and evening periods, or in either of them, do not exceed eight working hours. In the event that the worker works for more than that during the twenty-four hours, the increase is considered an additional work for which the worker receives an additional wage in accordance with the provisions of the Law Regulating Labor Relations.

Every facility that does not comply with the terms and conditions of the decision shall be penalized with a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each worker and a maximum of 50,000 dirhams in the case of multiple workers employed during the ban period, in addition to stopping the file of the violating facility or lowering its classification in the facility classification system approved by the Ministry. This is based on the severity of the offense committed.



