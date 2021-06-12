In the absence of an official announcement by the Rayados de Monterrey board of directors, the Mexican goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez It is almost a fact that he will leave the institution after social pressure from the majority of the club’s fans.
Hugo Gonzalez It is owned by the Sultana del Norte team, after a two-year loan with the Rayos de Necaxa, he returned to defend the royal goal in mid-2020, unfortunately for him, his second stage with the team did not work again.
Due to the bad Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament of the team in general and the mistakes he made or left him badly off in the Liguilla, the fans took it out again on him and demanded his departure on social networks.
Once again, the intolerance of the fans with the goalkeeper caused the relationship to be broken, at the end of their participation in the last tournament, the information was leaked that Gonzalez would remain under the three suits of the team, under the approval of the board.
This situation unleashed the fury and anger of a large part of the team’s fan sector, who demanded their departure and even there were threats with posters in the vicinity of the stadium facilities.
From this, both the player and the board took actions and the information that was leaked was that both parties reached an agreement to end their relationship, so Gonzalez is looking for a new club and everything seems to indicate that it will be the first reinforcement of FC Juárez in Ricardo Ferretti.
It should be noted that the discomfort and discomfort in general that the albiazul afción has is understood by not being able to prosper, after having a great team and on many occasions all the fans have felt the feeling of expecting better things.
But in the case of HugoIt seems more like an unjustified departure and a victim of the pressure of the radical fans, and yes, it is true that the player has made several mistakes, but he is not and will not be the first goalkeeper or the last to make a mistake, his conditions are known, He’s a regular goalkeeper with ascendancy and he has things to improve, but he’s not the worst goalkeeper in the league.
For something it is material of the national team, it seems that the fans have been very hard on him, and it all comes down to the negativity he has had during his time with the royals, if the fans constantly intimidate him it is very likely that everything will collapse During his time at Rayos when he was loaned he did a great job and became a benchmark and captain of the team.
At the end of the day, at this point the decision to leave the club for him is irreversible, the best thing is that he leaves the team and gains confidence in a place like Ciudad Juárez where they have lacked good quality goalkeepers in recent years and by the hand of Tuca ferretti, you will surely do better.
