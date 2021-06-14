Hugo Garcia and Alexandra Balarezo they continue to share various moments together. This time, the reality boy and the model undertook a trip to Huaraz with Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau. Through social networks, they spread images and videos of their adventures.

In their respective accounts Instagram, you can see the places they visited, as well as the activities they carried out in the place. In one of the clips you can hear the member of Esto es guerra encouraging his teammates to continue climbing a snowy peak.

The trip surprised the followers of the ‘warrior’, who were interested in knowing more details about the short vacation they have decided to take with their group of friends.

Despite the suspicions of their fans about an alleged sentimental approach between Hugo García and Alexandra Balarezo, the influencers have made it clear that for the moment they have become good friends.

Days ago, América Televisión’s competitor complimented the model and assured that she enjoys her company: “We have met recently, we have friends in common, but nothing more. We have traveled with a group of friends. ‘Ale’ is a pretty girl and nothing more ”.

Balarezo also spoke before the cameras of Amor y fuego about his relationship with the reality boy.

“It is a friendship, a good friendship. We have several friends in common. Yes, we went out with several friends to eat. We have been with several friends over the weekend ”. he told the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program.

