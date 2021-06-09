Leandro Paredes scored the dream goal for Argentina. The PSG midfielder confirmed the superiority of the Albiceleste in the opening minutes with an individual action of enormous category in which he demonstrated his self-confidence and quality. They have to see the goal that scored a Colombia whose defense acted with excessive softness.

Paredes has already played 28 games for Argentina and has scored four goals. It is becoming a more important pillar in Scaloni’s schemes. Holder always, offers control, presence and quality to the Argentine core. This goal vindicates it even more.