The trial of Aung San Suu Kyi begins in Myanmar. The military junta accuses the deposed head of government of offenses. Human Rights Watch has sharply criticized the process.

Munich / Naypyidaw – It is a process that is polarizing and the world is looking at it critically: The trial of the disempowered Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi began on Monday in Myanmar. The judiciary accuses the 75-year-old of half a dozen offenses. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been under house arrest since the military coup in early February. Since then, new allegations have been made against her. Observers and human rights experts suspect that the junta wants to silence the popular politician through the trial in the long term.

Aung San Suu Kyi trial in Myanmar: Harsh criticism from Human Rights Watch

Among other things, she has to answer for violations of foreign trade laws, violations of coronavirus * measures and incitement to riot. Last week it became known that Suu Kyi would also be charged with corruption. Long prison terms are threatened. Her lawyers said they would give details of the opening of the trial that afternoon.

“The criminal charges against Aung San Suu Kyi * are false and politically motivated by the intention to annul her victory in the November 2020 elections and to prevent her from ever running for office again,” said Phil Robertson of the human rights organization Human Rights Watch with. He spoke of a “show trial”.

All charges should be dropped and Suu Kyi released immediately. Suu Kyi had been under house arrest for a total of 15 years until tentative democratic reforms were initiated ten years ago. She is well on the way to becoming a “martyr for Burmese democracy” again, according to Robertson.

Trial of Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar: Military junta violently suppresses protests

The former Burma has been plunging into chaos and violence since the coup in early February. The military suppresses any resistance with brutal severity. At least 863 people were killed, according to estimates by the prisoners' aid organization AAPP. More than 6,000 were arrested.