TV presenter Luciano Huck revealed to the program conversation with bial at dawn on this Wednesday (June 16, 2021) who will replace Fausto Silva on Sunday afternoons at Globe. With that, a possible candidacy for the Presidency of Brazil is postponed.

“I think it’s good for me to make the photograph very clear and be as frank and as sincere as possible: I’ve never launched myself as a candidate for anything, I wouldn’t be withdrawing anything because I’ve never launched.”, said Huck.

Huck said he believes in the strength of open TV in a country like Brazil, and announced his plans for 2022.

“I’m sure I can contribute a lot to the country by being on Globo’s Sundays and making a program that connects with people, that listens to people, that brings back hope and restores our self-esteem. But that doesn’t mean I’m out of the public debate”, said.

When questioned by Bial, the presenter also said that he voted white in 2018 and that he would make the same decision today.

“No one has ever asked me this directly, but I will not shy away from the answer, because I think that nowadays in Brazil if you don’t take a stand, you agree with what’s happening. I voted blank in the last election, that’s what I should have done and I did it quite calmly. The two candidates that presented themselves at that time, I didn’t feel represented by either of them. I voted blank and would vote blank again”, revealed.

“Right now, I think we’re not talking about A or B, like someone else, we’re talking about who defends democracy and who attacks democracy. And I think democracy was an achievement. Whoever defends it will be on one side, whoever does not defend is on the other. And I will always, at any time, be on the side of democracy”, completed Huck.

