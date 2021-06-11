There are several ways you can improve your income after retirement. This was announced on Friday, June 11, in an interview with radio Sputnik Head of the Pension System Laboratory at the Institute for Social Policy, National Research University Higher School of Economics, Evgeny Yakushev.

According to him, any Russian can ask the state for information about what payments he will receive and when he reaches retirement age. He noted that the data can also be obtained in electronic form.

Quite often, the amounts seen do not meet the expectations of a person, Yakushev noted. In this case, he recommended that future retirees take care of additional savings. To choose the right accumulative instrument among the possible, you should evaluate your attitude to risk and willingness to engage in investments. Thus, bank deposits are the least risky instrument, but their profitability is low. At the next level is the purchase of corporate and government bonds. The most qualified investors are better off investing in stocks, Yakushev said.

In order for the income received from retirement to meet the needs of a person, the expert advises to start investing in advance. He attributed this to the internal capitalization of long-term savings, since “interest on interest starts to yield higher returns over long periods of time.”

“The later you turn to retirement savings, the more you will have to save on a monthly basis. We need to plan a pension, ”Yakushev summed up.

On June 8, it became known about new social payments or an increase in already assigned benefits for a number of categories of Russian citizens.

On August 1, pensions for working pensioners will be recalculated. As a result, they will grow by almost three individual pension coefficients (IPC) – almost 300 rubles.