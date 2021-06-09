HS Visio | Pauli Aalto-Setälä will leave the position of CEO of Dentsu Finland

The next position of responsibility at Aalto-Setälä is not yet known.

Pauli Aalto-Setälä has resigned from his position as the Managing Director of Dentsu Marketing Communications Company Finland.

According to Aalto-Setälä, he has had preliminary discussions with the company’s management in the previous weeks. Staff were briefed on Wednesday. He will continue in office until the end of September.

“I completed a big change in the company. After that, I thought that pulling the next phase of the company is someone else’s task, ”Aalto-Setälä tells HS.

“I haven’t had time to think about that. This has been a really hectic time, leading people in the middle of change remotely, ”says Aalto-Setälä.

“Isn’t there something interesting for me?”

Aalto-Setälä started as the company’s CEO in Finland in November 2019. There he moved from the position of CEO of the Danish media company Aller Media.

Previously, Aalto-Setälä has also served as the CEO of Kotimaa and the editor-in-chief of Nelonen and Iltalehti.