HS Visio | Manicures can be ordered at home and hairdressers’ prices are easy to compete with. In Silicon Valley, even beauty care is not paid for on a stone foot, but directly through the platform.

June 11, 2021
Hairdressing and beauty services will also be included in the platform economy. The prices are cheaper than in stone, and you don’t have to do tricks with the payment, writes Senja Larsen.

“Services done on my schedule at a convenient time, and not when the hairdresser visits. I save time and money when I don’t have to drive back and forth, ”says a Finn who provides event services in Silicon Valley Nina Ehrsam says.

In California, there is plenty of choice in platform economy hairdressing and beauty services, whether it’s for a party or a job.

