No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Visio | In an interview with HS Vision, the world’s best-known economist Paul Krugman talks about how Finland can do in the future.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 3 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Picture: Emma-Leena Ovaskainen / HS

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman is hopeful about the economy in the short term, but sees big problems coming back soon. Finland and the whole of Europe can still do well in the midst of turmoil. Krugman explains how it works.

For subscribers

Tuomas Niskakangas HS

2:00

Chatty teddy bear.

Such is the picture of a Nobel laureate in economics and a columnist for the New York Times Paul Krugmanista, when he starts a video call from his home in New York. Krugman is pleasant, accentuated calm and a bit nerdy.

That picture fools.

RelatedPosts

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Djokovic surrenders to Nadal and rewrites history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.