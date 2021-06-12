HS Vantaa “Vad i helvete pågår här!” Anita Wahlman, 93, shouted – A man had just entered the family’s Art Nouveau villa with an ax in his hand and had evils in mind

The Kärras farm in Länsisalmi has been owned by the same family for over a hundred years. The farm was once bought by hat maker Johan Wahlman as a summer villa for his family.

Be Wahlman sitting on the glass veranda of his home in Kärras. I have been a father, grandfather and grandfather on the same veranda at one time Johan Wahlman.

Even then, in the early 20th century, some of the veranda window panes have been stained glass. Miraculously, in more than a hundred years, only one of the screens has been shattered, although people have come and gone and during the war bombs fell on the surrounding area. Good, because you can hardly get the boxes from the local market.