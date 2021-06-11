HS Vantaa The bachelor party asked for directions to the marriage and messages began to flow through Finland: “Run away quickly”

Stag parties before the busiest wedding season of the year. Vantaa’s friends invented a new kind of program number for their celebrations.

Last On Saturday, a photo of balloons flashed in the Facebook groups Vantaa Puskaradio and Naistenhuone. On top of the colorful balloons read the text:

Give us a message on our bachelorette party. Advice for marriage, tricks, anything.

A phone number was written below.

Many social media users have already wondered about posting. What was that thing?

Vantaa Janina Norosen a girlfriend is getting married this summer.

As part of the tradition, bachelor parties were designed for the future bride. Noronen was responsible for the day’s program.

On Saturday morning, three friends surprised the future bride from her own home in Helsinki, and then the quartet traveled for energy treatments and massages.

Noronen had already arranged one more surprise number. She had posted a poll on popular Facebook groups whose responses might delight the bride.

In the nursing home during the looting period, a handset with a prepaid subscription, called a bachelor phone, was inserted into the bride’s hand.

“The messages were read aloud. Some of the marriage instructions were really touching, and a lot of time had been spent writing them, ”says Noronen.

“And then some of them were such that you run away quickly,” Noronen says with a laugh.

Messages, tips, and instructions were stored on phone posts as well as on Facebook group walls.

Junk messages and dozens of advice to the bachelor party eventually came. Some of the posts were written on the Facebook wall, but some of the advice was sent on Whatsapp or as a text message.

On Facebook, many of the instructions were about respecting the other. Practical instructions were also included, such as:

“Never take another for granted.”

“Always remember not to go to bed angrily”

Users of the financial side of marriage also gave tips:

“Remember the marriage contract!”

“Percentages for joint procurement in writing.”

Eventually one message stayed in the mind of the future bride better than the others.

“The bride especially liked the instruction, which said to compete for respect for each other,” Noronen says.

That’s a beautiful tip.