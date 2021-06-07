HS Vantaa A “Summer Stage” will be erected in Myyrmäki, where free events and a new kind of urban celebration will be organized.

In the summer, 50 free events will be held in the square next to the Myyrmann shopping center.

Myyrmäki The Vantaa Summer Stage will rise to Paalutori, within which you will be able to enjoy free music and exercise performances from 18 June.

The Vantaa Live Music Association Velmu is responsible for the production of the series of events. For example, performances by local clubs, amateur artists, dance groups and well-known artists can be seen on stage. There is also a program for children.

Summer stage entertain on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during June and July. On weekdays, the stage takes place in the evening and on Saturdays throughout the day.

The program will be announced on June 10. A total of 50 events will be held.

A city party is also held on the summer stage. Summer stage contact person Jane Manninen Vantaa’s urban culture industry says that a similar event has not been organized in Vantaa before.

Project will employ associations, freelancers and other actors in the event industry.

“The background is precisely an effort to alleviate the plight that the corona has created for the event industry,” says Manninen.

At the same time, city dwellers get to enjoy outdoor events and togetherness face to face. In organizing the event, corona restrictions are closely monitored and safety clearances and hand hygiene are taken care of.

