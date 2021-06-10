HS Kerava | What happened to the Left Alliance candidate in the tunnel in Kerava? A passer-by is alleged to have threatened the election ad distributor, but police interpreted the situation differently

In late May, the left-wing municipal candidate in Kerava felt he had been slightly beaten in Kerava. The police disagreed.

May Towards the end, the left-wing coalition municipal candidate was distributing election advertisements and newspapers in the center of Kerava.

In the Sampola tunnel, a passer-by had noticed that he was distributing advertisements from the Left Alliance. Apparently angry about this, the passer-by took the ads from the candidate’s hands, threw them in the air, and kicked them wide.

The candidate said In an interview with Keski-Uusimaa magazinethat the male passer-by in question would also have made threats and pushed him.

About the case a criminal report was made, which was recorded as a minor assault. However, according to the Eastern Uusimaa police, the recordings of the surveillance cameras did not show any indication of assault. The investigation was closed.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that no physical violence took place in the situation, and the suspect did not present any verbal threats in the situation,” says the director of investigation. Krista Vallila.

Keravan Vice-Chairman of the Left Alliance Tuija Husarin according to social media, there has now been a lot of discussion about whether the candidate lied about the situation.

“Police have looked at the surveillance cameras and interpreted that there has been no pushing and no threat. But the candidate has all experienced it that way. ”

Husari also adds that the candidate from the outset said the man had mumbled threats. There is also no sound in the material recorded by the surveillance cameras.

According to Husar, the situation has certainly been frightening, whether the man made verbal threats or not.

“I do condemn such a thing. It’s also a harassment to get too close and grab something by the hand. We take this very seriously. ”

Kerava Left Alliance met immediately after the incident for a remote meeting. It reviewed what had happened and agreed on new security measures.

“It was emphasized that no one would do election work alone. To prevent such situations from coming and if they do, there will be two or more people present. ”

With the exception of the incident in May, it has not been in Husar’s ears that the candidates’ work has been disrupted.

“Vice versa. It has been quite nice to have advertisements distributed on stations, for example. ”

