HS Kerava | Siiri Kokkarinen, 15, was left without summer jobs – He didn’t lubricate for long, but built a sales cart and started to forge the result

Siiri Kokkarinen, a young man from Kerava who was left without summer work, founded a summer café. The life of an entrepreneur has been full of work but rewarding.

“Hain a few places for summer jobs, but there was terribly nothing for young people like this ”, Siiri Kokkarinen says.

After a failed job search, a 15-year-old from Kerava did not lie on fire. Kokkarinen began to wonder if he could employ himself other than as a salaried employee.

The father’s experiences of working in his grandfather’s restaurant and the summer café run by the young man seen in the cottage town gave food for thought. There could also be demand for the café at home in Kerrenkulma, Kerava.

Now Kokkarinen is an entrepreneur whose mornings start with baking donut dough.

“It’s been pretty busy, especially on the first day,” the young cafe owner says.

Summer café Virrenkulmis operates in a cart parked next to the Kerava Energy Department. The café serves afternoons until evening, such as donuts, waffles and pancakes.

There is enough work, but fortunately Kokkarinen has helpers. Especially 12 years old Hilma Kokkarinen helps her big sister a lot and bakes daily.

He was the first to talk about the café Central Uusimaa magazine.

Cafe opened last Sunday, but preparations began months earlier.

The café space itself is a cart found on the internet by Kokkarinen’s father, on which the entrepreneur, with the help of his family, has built the interiors down to the tables and shelves. The point of sale and electricity were arranged with the support of Keravan Energia.

In addition, a company had to be set up and the necessary permits obtained for the sale.

“It took a long time,” Kokkarinen says.

“But yes, at least for now, it’s been worth it.”

At an angle the cafe has been welcomed with surprise and joy. Kokkarinen believes that the café is a good addition to an area where there are not too many services.

The café is open until June and August until the start of schools. In July, the hatch is likely to remain mostly closed when Kokkarinen is in a concentration camp and on holiday.

Holidays are needed, because as an entrepreneur, there have been a lot of working hours even before the opening. Kokkarinen had not originally planned such summer work for himself, but the decision to establish a café will not be regretted.

Vice versa.

“You can be your own boss, delight people and do exactly what you like,” he lists the best aspects of entrepreneurship.

“Yes, this will probably continue for many summers.”