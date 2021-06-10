HS Kerava | Prosecutor: A woman taped a man’s airway and stabbed him to death in Kerava in August last year

The prosecutor is demanding a 27-year-old woman to life imprisonment.

Prosecutor calls for a 27-year-old woman to be sentenced to life imprisonment for a crime committed in Kerava in August last year.

According to the prosecutor, the woman killed the man by hitting him with a knife more than ten times, among other things, on the neck.

The prosecutor said the victim was defenseless at the time of the incident because the woman had wrapped air conditioning tape around her head so that her mouth and nostrils were covered. In addition, the victim was under the influence of drugs and varnish.

The prosecutor is demanding a murder sentence for the woman.

“[Syytetyn] the procedure shows a tenacious attempt at killing, in addition to which he has tortured [uhrille] unnecessary pain and prolonged this suffering. On these grounds, the act as a whole is also outrageous, ”the summons states.

The woman has denied the charge. In his written response to the district court, he admits that he cut the victim once in the neck area and committed such aggravated assault.