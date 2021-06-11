HS Järvenpää The money is being sucked to other parts of Finland and health issues are being driven into chaos next door to Helsinki, the mayors accuse: “Does this belong to you, us or Liisa Hentun”

According to Järvenpää Mayor Olli Naukkarinen, the social side has been left behind in the social reform. Even today, the municipalities are debating who has to pay when a decision to take care of a person who has moved from the Helsinki metropolitan area to the frame municipality should have been made in the place of departure.

Järvenpää mayor Olli Naukkarinen and the mayor of Hyvinkää Jyrki Mattila are concerned about the fate of Central Uusimaa in the social reform. Naukkarinen is especially critical of the new SOTE funding.

“We are Finland’s biggest loser. We cut more sote funding than anyone else and we deviate from the surrounding areas, ”says Naukkarinen.

The Central Uusimaa military consortium Keusote, which has about 200,000 inhabitants, will lose EUR 20 million in funding for the social reform, ie one hundred euros per inhabitant.

“It means the salary of 400 caregivers, when the salary of one caregiver has been calculated at 50,000 euros. It is about 10 percent of the personnel in Keusote in six municipalities, ”Naukkarinen continues.

Keusote has 3,800 employees.

Already in March, the mayors of Central Uusimaa made a statement on the financing of the war. Then Keski-Uusimaa would have lost 53 million euros from the current one. Now Keski-Uusimaa got a transition period, but according to Naukkarinen, it will not help.

“The funding model needs to be fixed if it is now forced to run through this schedule, which I don’t think makes sense.”

Naukkarinen According to SOTE funding, it is based on a needs standardization calculation, which has been criticized by the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District HUS, among others.

In calculating the needs coefficient, the National Institute for Health and Welfare has used region- and municipality-specific data on the age and gender structure, morbidity and socio-economic status of the population.

According to Naukkarinen, the current costs should be looked at and the amount of money should be maintained at the current level. He points out that the korona has become a maintenance debt, so at least the costs will not decrease from the current one.

Ambulance in front of the main entrance of Hyvinkää Hospital in May 2020.

Naukkarinen points out that the tax burden on citizens exported from Central Uusimaa is not reduced, but state money is simply transferred to other parts of Finland.

“This is where an income transfer is made from Southern Finland to the rest of the country,” Mattila confirms.

“From the point of view of the city of Järvenpää, it may be good that the city no longer has to be responsible for social and health issues, but the health issues of Järvenpää’s citizens are deteriorating,” says Naukkarinen.

The big problem, he says, is that when the responsibility for organizing social and health matters shifts from the municipality to the welfare area, the financial incentive is removed from the system.

“Once the municipality has financed social and health expenditure, the municipality has also had a clear incentive to take care of even the prevention of exclusion.”

Mattila Hyvinkää agrees.

Retiring Mayor of Hyvinkää Jyrki Mattila will no longer lead Hyvinkää in the coming election term, but he fears that state contributions will be cut from municipal education, such as schools. As state-funded sote spending increases, the state must cut from something.

Mattila will retire soon after the holidays, but is concerned about the budget in a city that is no longer responsible for its sote spending.

“The Ministry of Finance is looking at the whole public finance pot. As social and health spending continues to rise, it will be cut from municipal state contributions. It means cutting off civilization for municipalities, because 80% of the activities of a post-war municipality are educational activities: basic education, high school, early childhood education, culture and sports. ”

“When two-thirds of tax revenue goes to the state, it will change the way the municipality operates,” he continues.

Aerial view of the center of Hyvinkää. Retiring Mayor Jyrki Mattila is worried about what kind of budget the city will form in the future when sote spending disappears.

Järvenpää Naukkarinen according to sote reform has been done on the terms of “hero medicine” and the social side has been overshadowed.

“It has very little to do with child protection and care for the elderly. The weakest part of the reform is children and the elderly. ”

According to Naukkarinen, most of the time it has been discussed how quickly a person can get to a health center.

“No one has so much asked how quickly a young person gets treatment when the first signs of exclusion are noticed.”

According to him, the EUR 20 million cut from Central Uusimaa will inevitably mean cuts, even for child protection.

Social-and Healthcare reformation is now finally in Parliament moving forward. As the reform with its shortcomings is coming, according to Naukkarinen, it is better that it enters into force in 2023 rather than a year later.

“But there is still time to fix the funding for child protection.”

Poor information flows between different authorities have been highlighted in public in connection with child protection problems.

According to Naukkarinen, the flow of information will not improve at least when one new level of government is built, ie welfare areas.

“The municipality, Kela and the welfare areas push their problems to each other,” says Naukkarinen.

“There will be border fences as to whether this belongs to you, us or Liisa Hentun. When the boundaries of organizations become more, it leads to sub-optimization that this no longer belongs to us, Mattila confirms.

Mattila takes an individual schoolboy, for example. In the future, pupil health care and pupil care will be handled by the welfare area, other pupil matters will be handled by the municipality. How do they face?

Teachers are still on the municipal payroll. How well is the symptoms seen by teachers in young people passed on and treated in the wellness area?

Central Uusimaa the frame municipalities have received new residents from the metropolitan area and that is definitely a good thing for Naukkarinen.

But he highlights the new phenomenon brought about by migration, which has affected, for example, the social spending of the city of Järvenpää.

“We have been moved by new residents whose criteria for care have already been met in the Helsinki metropolitan area. But custody and its costs have passed to us. These are always twisted between municipalities, because there is no need for an awful lot of such cases when the costs to the city are already really high. ”

