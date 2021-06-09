No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS interview Finland makes a “huge mistake” in sobering up the naming of spies, says Dmitry Alperovitch

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 4 mins read
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

RelatedPosts

It took a long time for the United States to follow the advice of a Soviet-born chief of security and said directly that Russian intelligence was spying on Hillary Clinton in the midst of the election. Now it would be time to harden in Europe too, Alperovitch tells HS.

For subscribers

Through his accelerator Silverado, Dmitry Alperovitch is helping the U.S. administration combat the political challenges associated with cyber attacks. Alperovitch was filmed in his hometown of Washington. Picture: Julia Rendelman

Laura Halminen HS

2:00

Cyber ​​espionage is a policy. In it, Europe and Finland are afraid of swamping, he says Dmitry Alperovitch.

Without Alperovitch and the security company Crowdstrike he founded, we might not know anything about the many cyber espionage incidents that have erupted in recent years.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Al Ain University makes progress among the top 750 universities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.