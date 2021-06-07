HS in Lithuania Belarus tortures and enslaves countless prisoners – “It is very important for Lukashenko to destroy a person’s personality,” says the director of the organization that helps prisoners

The situation in prisons in Belarus is critical, with more than 400 political prisoners to be released as soon as possible, says Olga Karach, an opposition politician leading the human rights organization from Vilnius.
Jenni Jeskanen HS
2:00
Darks the eyelids spoke of controlled nights. Director of the Belarusian Human Rights Organization Olga Karats has received more bad news from his home country the day before.
Minsk orphan teenage boy Dmitry Stahovsky, 17, committed suicide in late May by jumping from the roof of a 16-story house. He had participated in protests following the fraudulent presidential election in August and received criminal charges.
