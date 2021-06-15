HS Hyvinkää The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation was startled when deforestation began next to the Natura area – according to the Association, thinning began with outdated data

The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation initiated proceedings against the Uusimaa ely center to suspend felling in the area of ​​Kytjä manor.

Finland the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation has intervened in felling in the vicinity of the Natura area in Hyvinkää.

Metsä Group, which is responsible for the felling of the land at Kytjä Manor, suspended the felling because the Uusimaa district of the association initiated proceedings against the Uusimaa ely center to suspend the felling.

At the end of May, the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation learned that logging was underway in the vicinity of the Kytäjä-Usmi Natura area. According to forest use declarations, felling has also been planned for the Natura area.

According to the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, several patterns designed for felling meet the criteria for habitats to be protected according to the terrain data received by the association, ie they are boreal natural forest or ravens. The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation then took action in early June.

The Ely Center has in the past granted permission for the felling of Kytjä. However, the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation wants the felling to be suspended because the association’s va. executive director Lauri Kajanderin according to which the permit was granted with outdated or incomplete nature data.

“The Ely Center used nature data from 2016–2019 when making its decision. Data that is up to five years old may have become obsolete due to, among other things, the formation of rotting wood and changes in the structural features of the forest, ”says Kajander.

Association for Nature Conservation calls on the ely center to suspend logging, correct incomplete habitat information in the area and ensure that any future logging is based on an adequate Natura assessment and does not endanger protected habitats.

The logging of Kytjä manor has been outsourced to Metsä Group. The Group has suspended logging during processing.

“The Ely Center has conducted field inspections in the area this week. We do not know in more detail when the ely center will decide on the matter, ”Metsä Group’s forest expert Matti Hakkarainen stated on Friday, June 11th.