HS Helsinki Middle-aged painters arrive in their cars and fuss around nervously – Pictures show how the concrete colossus in The Hague became the secret gallery of graffiti painters

The empty warehouse building, which served as a hanging place for young people, has recently got a colorful look without asking and for free. With the town plan change, both the building and its unauthorized graffiti will disappear.

The Hague On the west side of the Alpine Rose Park, a large concrete storage building looms. When walking along the Pasvik Road, it cannot be ignored. It is irresistible and rational.

The lower edge of the building is painted full of more colorful graffiti and tags. The ensemble formed by the surfaces is like a palette of a snow painter. The painters have not received permission for their works.