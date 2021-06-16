HS Helsinki Black wet spots amaze passers-by in the Station Tunnel and the metro pier – The cause can be found on Kaivokatu

Mystical black wet spots are constantly forming on the compass level floor of the station tunnel. According to the metro station manager, the problem is embarrassing, but there is no cause for concern.

MYSTIC black wet spots amaze passers-by in front of the escalators at Helsinki Rautatientori metro station.

Small black water puddles are constantly forming on the Compass Level stone floor. There are also stains in the pier area of ​​the metro station.

Where does water seep in? Maybe a time bomb – a leaking pipe is ticking under the floor?

“That is not the case. It would be a completely different story if that were the case, ”says the technical manager of the Rautatientori metro station property. Raimo Hinkkanen

“It’s a small structural leak.”

HINKKANEN says there are a few small holes in the roof waterproofing that seep water from Kaivokatu and through the floor of the upstairs ticket hall into the Station Tunnel. This happens especially after heavy rains.

“When it rains, water can always get through the street, no matter how paved the street. Nothing dramatic. ”

OOZY in the long run, the water will cause dark wear on the floor of Compass Square.

Hinkkanen emphasizes that water dripping from the ceiling is not a fault. There is therefore no need for roof or floor repairs. The service life of the roof waterproofing is 50-60 years. It was last replaced in 1982 when the metro station was built.

“The floor is subjected to normal maintenance cleaning and occasionally a little heavier sanding and washing. Today, when winters are what they are, water comes from the roof all year round. ”

According to Hinkkanen, the water seeping through the roof has been known to the property owner, HKL, for some time. However, the safety of the building is not affected.

“Sure, it’s embarrassing. The emphasis, however, is that this is a feature of a purely old building, not a fault. ”

HINKKANEN says HKL is happy to gather attention from building users. Several supervising eyes notice possible faults more quickly than just the staff, which can be reacted to if necessary.

“Reporting black puddles is a pretty good consideration in itself. This time, however, no action will be taken. “

“Personal safe traffic on the metro continues quite normally,” Hinkkanen finances.