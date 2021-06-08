No Result
HS Helsinki A sympathetic bun greeting ended up at the wrong door in Pitäjänmäki: “In principle, even those four muffins in the frost for fathers and mothers, if they can be found”

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
A bun greeting from a child wishing his parents a sunny Tuesday ended up behind an unknown door.

In Helsinki there has been at least one bottled coffee table today, Tuesday. At noon, the food courier apparently transported the lunch ordered by the child to his parents behind the wrong door in Pitäjänmäki.

The bag of the Espresso House coffee chain had two earbuds, two muffins and two iced coffees, as well as a message stating the purpose for which the buns had been ordered – “Sunny Tuesdays Mom & Dad <3”.

The message was signed “with love by Krista”.

“It clearly has a beautiful idea behind it,” says the broadcast at the door found Jani Juntunen.

Transmission had been brought behind Juntunen’s door while he had been outside, so there was no possibility of correcting the transport error. The shipment did not show the shipping service IDs or information about how and who the bag has been delivered behind the door.

Based on the first name and the first letter of the surname in the upper corner of the bag, Juntunen searched for the correct recipient of the consignment from neighboring houses, but to no avail.

The bag delivered contained a total of four pastries and two coffee drinks. Picture: Jani Juntunen

Kristan the intention to cheer up his parents touched the unknown so much that now Juntunen is looking for coffee bag recipients in the social media pusher radio groups of Pitäjänmäki and Munkkiniemi.

The coffee ice cubes have already melted, but the discoverer hopes the pastries will still end up in the right mouth.

“In principle, even those four muffins frost for dads and moms, if they can be found.”

.

