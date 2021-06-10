HS Espoo | The pipe standing in the bush makes strange noises in the nature idol of Espoo

There is talk of district heating ventilation pipes in Espoo. The background is the energy company’s remarkable rapture.

Espoo on the shoreline just before the Suomenoja bird pool, a special speech may suddenly be heard. The monotonous robotic sound lists the oddities:

“national lottery. hockey mm races 2021. Unibet. overboard. rusta. TV programs. Netflix. hsl. mm hockey. google translate. mtv3. hs. Tokmanni. ”

Words are currently the most popular Google search terms in the metropolitan area. The source of the sound is a metal pipe on a small pipe, more precisely an installation that becomes a district heating ventilation pipe.

Trumpets of Truth The sound works under the name of are part of the communication between Fortum and the City of Espoo’s Espoo Clean Heat project. Espoo Clean Heat’s goal is to implement carbon-neutral district heating in the Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi areas during the 2020s.

Listen to the audio sample from the tube in the video below.

Minna Robertson Fortum’s communications in the heating and cooling business show that the aim is to bring district heat as a form of heating even more to people’s awareness. In the implementation, attention is paid to the only parts of the district heating network that are visible to city dwellers, ie T-shaped ventilation pipes.

Already last year, the same pipe installations aroused surprise when Fortum was underway Life in a district heating network communication campaign. At that time, everyday speech was heard from four different Espoo homes.

The trumpets of truth is intended to signal the collection of waste heat from Fortum ‘s future large data centers in the district heating network.

That’s why the pipes specifically include Google searches with robotic voice.

About a minute the length of the litany is repeated in the same way over and over again. There is a 30 second pause in between.

“Rhubarb pie. advance voting 2021. you office. ampers. translate. These things are really google your neighbors … ”

The ventilation pipes carry keywords in the ears of nature visitors throughout June. The recording is changed a few times a week.

There are four pipes disguised as district heating ventilation pipes around Espoo. In addition to Suomenoja, they are seen in Leppävaara, Keskuspuisto and Tapiola.

Suomenojan the pipeline is located close to Fortum’s power plant on the other side of a small footbridge, at the point where the Espoo shoreline turns around the bird pool.

In the Suomenoja area, time will be spent in the peace of nature, watching and listening to birds. Around a dozen endangered bird species live in the vicinity of the bird pool and there are plenty of birdwatchers and photographers visiting there.

Why has Fortum decided to place the rumbling work in a place where there is a special need for silence?

“The red wire is that the‘ slip pipes ’are where the district heating network runs. The goal is to get people’s attention in a fun and comfortable way, ”says Robertson.

According to him, the works are placed in a way that does not bother people too much. The sound is not heard 20 meters away from the source.

“The volume is kept really low, at 60-70 decibels. But of course the intention is that they are in places where people move and where they can hear our message. ”

According to Robertson, feedback on audio works has been largely positive. And can the constant sound disturb the endangered birds in the area?

“It’s no stranger to that voice. In addition, they are turned off for the night so that the birds do not have to listen to the speech then. ”