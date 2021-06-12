HS Espoo | In one small suburb of Espoo, one shopping center after another has been demolished – The last one has only been in place for 24 years

The first shopping center was built in Niittykumpu in the 1960s. The Niittytori shopping center was built on its site in the early 1990s, which in turn was demolished in 2017. The current Niitty shopping center operates in connection with the metro station.

“Niittykumpun In just under a couple of years, the new, airy Niittytori shopping center has risen to the site of the dilapidated shopping center. ”

This is how Helsingin Sanomat reported in January 1993, less than a month before the opening of the new shopping center.

At that time, it was hardly conceivable that in 24 years, in the summer of 2017, the opening of a new shopping center would be celebrated in Niittykumpu again and that Niittytori would be rolled to the ground before it turned 25 years old. Instead of Niittytori, customers are currently served in Niittykumpu by the Niitty shopping center.