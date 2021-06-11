HS analysis Vapaavuori wants an explanation of the price of the Crown Bridges, and the output raises two questions: what is it about and why right now?

The city has increased the Hakaniemenranta contract with its own decisions.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori (kok) caused a stir on social media by announcing on Wednesday that he would commission an external study on the cost increase and decision-making process for the Crown Bridges project.

In the city’s press release, Vapaavuori, in its familiar way, uses reckless spending and unsustainable exceedances.

Due to the municipal elections on Sunday, the output of Vapaavuori was immediately interpreted as a coalition election maneuver. After all, the difference between the Greens and the Coalition Party is very small.

The interpretation is likely to infuriate Vapaavuori, as he has in recent months wanted to position himself as the head of the civil service and reprimand other mayors for politicizing.

At least in the controversy over the coronal surcharge for schools, he cannot be thanked for thinking of the Coalition’s election success.

Free mountain the output raises at least two questions, one of which is timing. Why does the mayor announce that he will hire an external liquidator for a project whose cost accounting for the various subprojects is still being compiled?

So he grabbed something that his subjects were preparing to bring to light in late June.

The explanation is that the situation of the Crown Bridges was presented to the city management team in May, where the idea of ​​commissioning an external study from KPMG was approved.

The idea is to find out who will ultimately take ownership of the big projects.

Second the question is, what exactly is being said when talking about the Crown Bridges?

The Laajasalo tramway, under which three long bridges will be built, is called the Crown Bridges project. The construction of the two longest bridges, the Finkensilla and the Kruunuvuorensilla, has been put out to tender as a standard contract and will cost EUR 123 million.

The tramway and the Merihaan bridge will be built by an alliance involving the city, the implementers YIT and NRC Finland Group, as well as three design offices. Earlier this year, the alliance said the target price for the rail link was rising to € 350 million, which was € 90 million more than the project plan approved by the council.

This difference has been rubbed smaller during the spring.

In Hakaniemenranta the builders are implementing the town plan approved by the council by making a new district with 1,250 inhabitants, from which plots will be sold at a fairly expensive price.

According to Vapaavuori, costs in Hakaniemenranta have risen from EUR 50 million to EUR 235 million. The comparison is lame, because the city has increased the work list with its own decisions, for example by renovating the Hakaniemensilla.

It is not that the 50 million project has increased fivefold, but it has been decided to do more.

The list is extended by the acquisition of equipment and a depot, the costs of which will be offset by Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) as traffic compensation in the coming years. New trams have already been ordered for the Laajasalo tramway for almost EUR 100 million.

Of these the total amount of the five projects (bridges, alliance, Hakaniemenranta, equipment and depot) may well reach the size of EUR 800 million. Bad to say when the updated price of the alliance and depot has not been announced.

But is it fair to say that in five years the price has risen from 430 million to 800 million as if it were one and the same rail project?

Of course, the old city structure needs to be new for the rails, but the tramway will not force the construction of the new Hakaniemensbridge. Hakaniemenranta, on the other hand, could have been built without a tramway.

Decision-makers are always outraged if the project plan approved by the council has to be increased. The advantage of the alliance is that the process produces a more realistic information about the costs of the project plan and there is no need to address them afterwards.

The cost of the Raide-Joker also increased by EUR 90 million compared to the project plan, and the shout in the council was considerable. The budget has held during the construction work, and apparently the alliance is even below its target price.