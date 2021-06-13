HS analysis The European Debut of the Owls became a battle of light and shadow, and eventually human goodness cleared the victory for light

In Christian Eriksen’s fragile moment, it became very clear that man is basically good. Goodness broke a hole in the darkness, from which it first cut light and finally flooded it, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Let’s saythat the game of football has the full spectrum of human life. Everything is in the game. On Saturday, it became shockingly true at the Finnish men’s national football team’s European Championship debut, when all the feelings on the field were also accompanied by fear of death. The game was about life and death.

The Parken Stadium in Copenhagen fought for life when the Danish star player Christian Eriksen, 29, was revived with a heart massage in the middle of the game after he shortened in the 43rd minute of the first half unconscious to the grass.

Everything went completely by surprise. At that moment, the gloomy side of the sport emerged.

Human health can be deceiving even in a surprising way and unexpectedly during sports. What happened cast a long shadow on the neck of the match and at the same time the whole European Championship tournament for an hour and a half. It was creepy that Eriksen’s battle was shown to television viewers.

Gloomy at the moment human goodness came to the fore, and we saw before our very eyes in Copenhagen the struggle of light and shadow, the struggle for life and death, which was broadcast on television around the world.

In Christian Eriksen’s fragile moment, it became very clear that man is basically good. Goodness burst into a hole in the darkness, from which it first shattered the light and finally flooded it.

The gap in the darkness was torn larger by various people on this stage: the first players to call for help on the field, the fast-acting Danish national team and stadium medical staff, supporters shouting Eriksen’s name as a chorus, the protective Danish players and the respectful Finnish team.

“ “It was the pure goodness of action.”

Think about how protective it worked and how nicely the dignity of a loved one in the Danish captain Simon Kjær electoral.

He was the first to take care of Eriksen, arranged for the team’s players to protect Eriksen’s privacy as he struggled with his life, and then hurried to comfort Eriksen’s wife. Sabrina Kvist Jensen to the edge of the field. It was the pure goodness of action.

We have to appreciate how wonderfully the supporters of the Finnish national team united the whole stadium in support of Eriksen, when the Finnish supporters started singing the name of Eriksen and invited the Danish supporters to their song. It was the beauty of the game.

“All we do is like throwing a stone into a pond. Through our behavior, we affect so many other people we don’t even see, ”said the author of the history of goodness. Rutger Bregman recently in an HS interview.

The Finnish supporters left a fine memory of themselves, the effect of which can be seen for a long time to come.

“ “There were only two bad options to choose from.”

Supporters at the moment of choral singing, darkness began to recede from the path of light.

The shadow slipped back for a moment from the corners of the stadium towards the field when the Danish team was facing an impossible decision. The game had to be completed immediately or in 12 hours.

There were only two bad options to choose from. Head coach of Denmark Kasper Hjulmand told the media after the match that they were not pressured by the European Football Association Uefa.

It is known that the Danes heard at the same time that Eriksen, awakened from unconsciousness, had hoped that the game would be played to the end.

Sports Director of the Danish Football Association Peter Møller told the Danish broadcaster about half past nine local time that the Danish players had spoken on the phone with Eriksen, who had been delivered to the hospital.

Doctor of the Danish team Morten Boesen commended the prompt action of the stadium staff.

“We got Christian back,” he said, according to the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Eriksen The Huuhkaja players could smell victory in the air Joel Pohjanpalo and Jere Uronen. They told of those moments of uncertainty when the Finnish team was waiting in the locker room in the power of uncertainty for good news about Eriksen.

The Finns had decided to respect the decision made by the Danish team, whatever it may be. When the Danes decided to play the match to the end of that evening, the Owls stood behind the decision.

It was a beautiful moment when the whole Finnish team applauded the Danish players who ran back to the field. And after the match, the Finnish players each talked about Eriksen for a long time at first.

Eriksen’s departure from the field, carried by others, was the first show of a tragic story. To the relief of the spectators, he seemed awake, and finally sighed with relief when word came of Eriksen’s steady state. Viewers were freed from fear.

Danish the team was mentally shattered after the match restarted. If it had ruled the match like an iron plane before that, it was the Golem, a creature revived from the ground, walking on clay feet after a new beginning.

Joel Pohjanpalo ‘s perfect header swept the second clay foot under the team, and Lukas Hradeckyn the fight against the Danish penalty kick cut off the other leg as well.

“We knew that in 90 minutes we would definitely get one or two seams that need to be put to good use. That’s what we did. The game plan worked perfectly. On top of that, Luke saved us from the draw and created more faith. However, the lead goal came pretty early, and there was still half an hour left on the watch, ”said Joel Pohjanpalo.

Before that, he had talked about Eriksen for a long time and wished him all the best.

Statistical company According to Opta, Finland is the first team to have won a match in a European Championship or World Championship tournament with a single shot.

The Owls won in a historic way and will continue next to St. Petersburg, where they will face Russia in their second group match. The team met the head coach Markku Kanervan goals set for the first zero game, the first goal and the first win.

Next, the Owls hunt for their dream, that is, their place in the playoffs.

