HS analysis Should everyone really have the right to buy an apartment in the heart of Helsinki?

The economic crisis stemming from the housing bubble and over-indebtedness is particularly devastating. The discussion on the debt ceiling shows that many people living in the center of Helsinki have a misconception about the price of housing, writes Anni Lassila, HS’s financial journalist.

Anni Lassila HS

11:01

Government is about to incite household indebtedness to a debt ceiling that would be tied to household income. According to the plans, the debt should not exceed 500 percent of annual pre-tax income.

The proposal has met with the knockout of the younger generations in particular. The writings and comments have highlighted the cheeky prices of apartments in the center of Helsinki and the possibilities of housing investment.