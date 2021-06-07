HS analysis Sanna Marini’s uproar is small compared to the power culprit that the German Greens got into and where the loan throw is not fearful

The Greens lost their lead in polls in Germany and received a lower-than-expected result in Sunday’s election.

Berlin

German the rush of the Greens to the top of politics has subsided. In Sunday’s state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the Greens received just under one percentage point increase in the previous election result.

That’s little compared to the Gallup leaps that the Greens have taken nationwide and that were also expected in Saxony-Anhalt. The result, 5.9 percent, was disappointing.

Read more: Merkel’s party, the CDU, won a strong surprise victory in important state elections

In national opinion polls, the German Greens have lost what they achieved in the spring historical number one location.

Now it seems that Angela Merkelin The CDU (Christian Democrats) holds true in the Federal Chancellery even after the September federal election – although the more than three months left can offer many more surprises.

Chairman of the CDU, Germany’s largest party, and candidate for Federal Chancellor Armin Laschet could sigh with relief.

The Greens the loss of leadership is due to the fact that everyday life has entered the election campaign: the Greens have proposed an increase in the price of petrol, which to many ears sounds sad.

In addition, the Greens chair Annalena Baerbockin after a flying campaign start, his resume has been gutted with a comb. Ambiguities have been found, and he no longer seems as credible in everyone’s eyes.

For example, he stated that he was a member of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), even though the organization has no personal members.

In addition, he pays taxes retrospectively on the benefits he received that had not been reported to the taxpayer. Does it sound familiar? The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marinin there is nothing exceptional about breakfast cereal.

Earlier in the spring, the Greens watched from the sidelines as the CDU drifted from one noise to another. Now the parts have changed.

To Baerbock is also subject to genuine loan throwing. The bottoms were pulled by a CDU candidate on Saturday Hans-Georg Maaßen. He was allowed to leave head of domestic intelligence in 2018 after downplaying the far right’s share of the Chemnitz riots.

Maaßen tweeted on Saturday: “Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock = ACAB = All Cops Are Bastards. Coincidence or code? ”

The tweet of a Christian Democrat with a background in scholars and civil servants made the jaws snap, even though the man is known for his sympathy for the far right, harsh statements, and far-right language games.

ACAB is an old and traditional anti-police acronym that can be associated with anarchists, football fans, or American gang culture, among others. In Germany, the use of an abbreviation can be a punishable offense if it is targeted at certain police officers.

Authority attaching an anti-stamp to a political rival – on such a nonsensical basis as the initials of the names – is a tough pound of credibility for Christian Democrats.

The CDU, along with its sister party CSU (Bavarian Christian Social Union), is a leading political force throughout Europe, and not an undisciplined protest party.

Maaßen is a burden on the CDU in the autumn federal elections because he cares little about politics in terms of table and speech and openly flies with the idea of ​​working with the AfD (Alternative to Germany). Already Maaßen’s election to the list of candidates for the autumn elections in the state of Thuringia was the subject of turmoil in the spring.

The right-wing populist opposition party AfD is monitoring German domestic intelligence. AfD candidates incite anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant climate.

The CDU leadership is unequivocally opposed to AfD cooperation. The style of the Launcher-Maaßen should therefore not fit into the CDU’s pirate.

His ACAB tweets angered party comrades, and he responded with a style that is also known in Finland as a “patchworker” for incorrect throws. It was a joke! More specifically, the irony with which Maßen apparently wanted to show that rumoring his ambiguous statements, such as anti-Semitic statements, and “searching for codes” is absurd.

In the process when Maaßen is a burden, he can also act as a secret weapon. The elections in Saxony-Anhalt highlighted what the CDU’s internal longing for a more conservative line means. And that tactic brought a crushing victory.

Some CDU election advertisements read: “Isn’t communism fun? Not us either. ” This also sounds amazingly familiar: in Helsinki, the Coalition Party’s municipal election candidate Atte Kaleva angered many by saying they did not want communists in Helsinki.

The threat of communism is not acute, but the far right is. About it and the AfD representing it, the Prime Minister of the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff resigned strongly after the election. Before the election, populist rhetoric about fighting communism was also valid for the CDU.

The Bundestag campaign cannot be hidden. At the risk of the CDU’s credibility are excesses and loan throws that hurt everyone – as well as the politics themselves.