HS analysis “Revenge of the regions” smokes where the polls do not last: Finland may face a significant transfer of power on Sunday

Following the national result of the municipal elections, it is worth focusing on the change in the power relations of regional cities instead of the mayors’ races of growth centers, writes Jussi Pellinen, the forerunner of HS’s economic and political editorial office.

For subscribers

Jussi Pellinen HS

2:00

Reputable Researchers at the London School of Economics (LSE) published a professor of economic geography late last year Andrés Rodríguez-Posen under report that you are browsing The Finnish municipal elections also look different.

The report uses a number of metrics to look for the answer to which regional factors explain it Donald Trumpin support received in 2016. The answer to the rise of populism has often been sought, especially in economic misery. The industrial locations that have lost out in globalization in the United States – and Finland – are particularly affected.