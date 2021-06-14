HS analysis Doubting NATO allies reach common line on China: Signing NATO unity is important

The military alliance’s first joint policy with China is a victory for US President Joe Biden, Anna-Liina Kauhanen writes in her analysis.

The United States presidential Joe Biden The trip to Europe is halfway through. There are two major summit issues behind us, first the G7 summit in England and now also the NATO summit in Brussels.

There are two more summits ahead. On Tuesday, Biden will sit down with European Union leaders. He will then move to Switzerland, where he will meet with the Russian president on Wednesday Vladimir Putin.

The main message of Biden’s first trip abroad has also appeared in the news images: Biden, the president of France Emmanuel Macronilla, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and also the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would seem to be very nice to each other.

U.S. presidents have a habit of dividing the world into us and others. For Biden, Europe is us.

Transatlantic however, it is difficult to improve the relationship as Americans and Europeans doubt each other’s commitment to common goals. There are more than just reasons Donald Trumpin traumas left by the season for European leaders.

The proportion of the Latin population in the United States is growing, and Biden is one of the last generation of American leaders who still have a deep connection to Europe. In future, Europe will be less familiar to the United States and therefore less important. Biden’s gaze is already in China.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, has a hard time believing that European countries are really putting their own defenses in order, even if they promise to.

In the post-pandemic period, politicians get votes on issues other than defense policy. And while Merkel reassured on Monday that Germany will increase its defense spending to 2 percent of GDP in line with NATO commitments, new threats in Europe are still being looked at with a hood on our eyes.

There is no ambition to make the European Union a strong and independent player in foreign and security policy. On the other hand, it is also not good for the United States for Europe to strengthen its defense industry. American giant giants need customers from Europe to be able to afford to develop new weapons for the United States.

Although there is a deepening contradiction in words and deeds, cooperation is also advancing. On Monday, NATO leaders gave impetus to the reform of NATO’s Strategic Concept and decided to increase NATO’s own budget.

NATO is moving itself into the 2030s and the time of the cyber warfare.

The relationship with China has been difficult for NATO. The Americans think, for example, that Germany does not take the threat from China seriously, but its policy towards China mainly secures the interests of its automotive industry.

Yet China’s threat is now part of NATO’s new strategic concept, which will be completed next year. NATO leaders on Monday defined China as a “systemic challenge”.

The wording of the statement is round, but the message is clear: China’s growing influence in world politics is a security threat to which the Alliance responds together.

NATO continued where the G7 group ended up over the weekend. The G7 countries criticized China for its human rights abuses in Xinjiang and its violation of Hong Kong self-government.

Naton unity signaling is important, and the China policy is a victory for Biden.

While no one wants a new Cold War, threats to European security are now accumulating at a rapid pace. Europe cannot respond to them without the United States.

While the biggest concern of European NATO countries is Russia, the West can be challenged militarily by both Russia and China at the same time. Tensions in the EU’s neighbor in Ukraine and Belarus, as well as in China’s neighborhood in Taiwan, say concerns about the dual crisis are not unfounded.

The Baltic countries are demanding that the United States increase its troops in Eastern Europe. Russia and Belarus are currently harassing Lithuania with a hybrid operation similar to Russia’s pressure on Finland in autumn 2015. Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko threatens to allow asylum seekers to cross the border into Lithuania, who may be transferred to the border on direct flights from Istanbul to Minsk.

Lithuania does not have such a dialogue with Russia or Belarus that it could agree to keep the border. But does Finland have any? Now came a nasty reminder that the means of pressure is still in the game book.

Biden will meet Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. For Biden, the meeting is about trying to clear the table of problems caused by Russia. There are far too many problems now.

The escalation of the war in Ukraine was slow, and the cyber attacks by Russian hackers on the United States should end. More than a month ago, hackers paralyzed the main oil pipeline in the United States. Biden also raises opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin situation.

Putin is likely to remind the U.S. of its own weaknesses, such as the January conquest attempt to conquer Congress.

Biden and Putin are united by the goal of stability in the relationship. Expectations are still low. However, it would be important for the two largest nuclear powers in the world to agree on the continuation of arms control negotiations.

Although Putin’s Russia may still become a full-fledged police state, the United States and NATO need dialogue with Russia. Russia has expanded its territory so that the country is a key player in the Middle East, for example.

Diplomacy is in its spirits, but the most dangerous would be if the United States and Russia did not even have bad distances.