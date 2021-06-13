HS analysis Coalition Party leads Helsinki mayor’s fight – in the end there is not much difference between Juhana Vartiainen and Anni Sinnemäki

The position of the majority of the Helsinki City Council is always more significant than the mayor’s view, but the mayor is a major power holder, writes HS city editor Noona Bäckgren in her analysis.

Helsinki the municipal elections on Sunday seemed to be on the path indicated by the opinion polls: after 32.8 per cent of the vote had been counted, the coalition was on its way to Helsinki’s largest party with 29.7 per cent support. The Greens were the second largest party with 21.5 percent support.

However, the race is tight, so anything may still happen. Most of Helsinki’s voting areas are those for which no votes have yet been cast at all.

But what does Helsinki actually vote for?

Quite the most important thing to say at the beginning: on Sunday, the people of Helsinki will not vote on who will be the next mayor of the city.

The election will vote on the composition of the future city council. The City Council is Helsinki’s highest decision-maker, not the mayor.

The mayoral candidate of the party with the largest vote is likely to be elected mayor by decision of the city council. The Coalition Party has this candidate Juhana Vartiainen, in green Anni Sinnemäki.

It is important to stress that the position of the majority of the council is always more important than the view of the mayor: this has been seen in the current mayor’s Jan Vapaavuori in the event of a dispute between the (central) tunnel and the Lapinlahti hospital area. In both, the position of the majority of the council obscured Vapaavuori’s wishes.

From here despite this, the mayor is a major ruler. There have been excellent lessons from power in the very last few weeks.

A good example has been the money of Helsinki schools in public. The parties, including the Coalition Party, would have liked to give schools more money to make up for learning gaps caused by the corona pandemic, for example, but no decision could be made until the resigning mayor Vapaavuori agreed to bring an additional money proposal to the city government.

The mayor, along with the city’s chief of staff, is the only person who can bring matters for presentation to the city government, the pre-council decision-making level.

The mayor also has a very important role to play in presenting the budget for each year. In practice, the budget outlines how much money will be spent on, for example, schools, rail projects and social and health services – and where the money might be cut.

Ultimately, however, the budget is approved by the city council, and strict budget negotiations take place between the parties before approval.

Mayor is also the city’s chief operating authority, as he serves as chairman of the management team.

Compared to deputy mayors, the mayor has significantly more power. The most important job description of the deputy mayors is to inform and involve the townspeople, to act as the face of decision-making, but even in these matters the mayor can walk over them.

This can be seen, for example, in the fact that Mayor Vapaavuori has mainly handled his weekly press conferences during the Korona period alone. Deputy Mayor for Social and Health Affairs Sanna Vesikansaa (green) just doesn’t appear on the screen.

On the other hand, these things also show the mayor’s own style. The management style of Vapaavuori has not been to everyone’s liking, and it has been in the public eye as well.

What does it matter whether the Coalition Party’s Vartiainen or the Greens’ Sinnemäki are elected mayor?

According to information gathered in HS’s latest opinion poll, Vartiainen is a preferred candidate, especially for elderly Helsinki residents. For example, one in three of those over the age of 65 considers him the best mayoral candidate, but only one-fifth of those under the age of 25.

In addition, a larger proportion of men than women are behind Vartiainen. Of the occupational groups, he pleases more than average retirees, senior employees, and entrepreneurs.

Sinnemäki, on the other hand, is a favorite of young adults and middle-aged people. 27 per cent of 25-34-year-olds and 35-49-year-olds consider him the preferred choice for the mayor of Helsinki.

From occupational groups, he receives support from managers and senior staff, students, and lower-level staff.

In addition to the Greens, Sinnemäki is a pleasant candidate for the people of the Left Alliance: a quarter of them hope that Sinnemäki will become mayor. Vartiainen, on the other hand, gains little support from supporters of other major parties.

In large Vartiainen and Sinnemäki are very close to each other: both consider the city’s growth important, large housing production targets, the prevention of segregation, climate and environmental issues, and the fact that more labor migration is coming to Helsinki. In addition, both are friends of culture.

Vartiainen has spectacular work experience, for example, as the general director of the State Economic Research Center, and he is, above all, profiled above all as an economic person. Vartiainen would certainly consider himself washed above all the work of the “city’s CEO”.

While good financial management is an important priority for the Coalition Party, it can be seen that with Vartiainen as mayor, the economic aspects would be further emphasized in the party’s positions in the city council.

Guard write on its mayoral website that the coronavirus recovery program should be integrated into the urban strategy of the new city council. However, the increase in spending needs to be temporary, and the “normal spending framework” needs to be returned to after recovery.

In addition, Vartiainen has spoken emphatically on various occasions about investing in early childhood education. It is also possible that, as mayor, he once dug up the plans for a once-dug downtown tunnel from naphthalene.

Based on the election machine responses, Vartiainen is positive about outsourcing services, does not want to raise tax rates and would not be ready to introduce congestion charges.

There where Vartiainen is a financial expert, Sinnemäki is a Helsinki expert.

He has been a member of the city council since 2005, with the exception of a few years break, and the deputy mayor in charge of land use before his current wash.

Sinnemäki is currently working in Helsinki as Deputy Mayor for the Urban Environment. He has a lot of knowledge in matters related to housing, residential areas, as well as the city’s cultural environments and green areas.

Where Vartiainen emphasizes the importance of good financial management in recovering from the interest rate crisis, Sinnemäki talks about the need to increase low-threshold mental health services.

In the latest in his blog post Sinnemäki writes about the importance of nearby nature, safeguarding biodiversity and nature reserves.

In his opinion, Vartiosaari, Veräjämäki grove, Meri-Rastila forest and Uutela’s Rudträsk should be protected during the next council term. Sinnemäki also speaks in favor of no further “clipping” of the Central Park.

Based on his election machine answers, Sinnemäki is in favor of congestion charges, opposes the privatization of health care services and believes that raising taxes is a better option than cutting public services.

On Friday was reportedthat Sinnemäki is under criminal investigation in a civil case. The police investigation is related to the Meilahti villa residents’ request for an investigation into the deviation permit and zoning made in the area. Sinnemäki has denied his guilt in the matter.

Read more: Anni Sinnemäki denies the suspected official crime – the architect responsible for the exemption of Pihla Viitala’s house: “We did not change the hugged word”

Only however, the mayor’s expertise and views do not matter, but the mayor’s personality also matters.

This has become clear during the current term of office: Jan Vapaavuori has become known as a prominent and prominent mayor who has repeatedly sharply criticized the government’s decisions and, for example, the SOTE reform.

Indeed, last year’s evaluation of the reform of the City of Helsinki’s management system by researchers at the University of Tampere states that “the mayor’s personality and operating methods have a significant impact on the management and organizational culture of the city. The change of mayor can thus significantly change the direction of the city, the management’s priorities and the way it operates. ”