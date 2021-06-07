Jeff Bezos is about to become the first tycoon to travel into space on a ship of his own company – Blue Origin -, in a flight 100% composed of civilians.

As the billionaire announced this Monday through his social networks, On July 20 he will travel to space aboard his New Shepard rocket, the same that his space company Blue Origin postulates as a candidate for future missions to the Moon.

Bezos thus appears to position himself in first place in the space race against Elon Musk, whose firm SpaceX builds rockets powerful enough to go into orbit around Earth.

“Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of traveling into space,” Bezos, 57, said in an Instagram post Monday morning. “The 20th of July I will go on that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend”.

In a unique experience, Jeff Bezos will travel to space with his brother. Photo EFE

At the moment, Blue Origin did not inform who the other crew members will be or confirm the price of the tickets. What he did provide were details of the flight.

“It will last for 11 minutes, acceleration of more than Mach 3 experiencing three times the gravitational force of the Earth and I return as the capsule parachutes are deployed for a soft landing in the West Texas desert. “

The capsule

The capsule and propellant will launch vertically from the launch pad. It will accelerate, experiencing more than 3G for 150 seconds before the booster engine shuts down and the vehicle glides into space.



The capsule and propellant will launch vertically from the launch pad.

At all times, Mission Control will report on altitude, speed, time, and G-force as the Earth retreats through its window.

“Our New Shepard capsule features the largest windows in the history of space flight and makes up a third of the capsule, plunging the passenger into the vastness of space. Each window is made of Multiple layers of transparencies to provide crystal clarity, minimizing distortion and reflection. Windows transmit 92% of visible light, as well as glass”.

When the main engine shuts down, the capsule will separate from its thruster and the space passenger will be surrounded by absolute stillness.

“The astronauts will be able to loosen their harness and experience the freedom of weightlessness and enjoy the view of the curvature of the Earth and ponder while the first-hand overview effect ”.

spacial tourism

Bezos will kick off the tourist flights. In September, a ship of SpaceX on another flight made up of 100% civilians who plan to stay four to five days in space.

A month later, Russia will send actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko on its endless Soyuz MS19 spacecraft to the International Space Station. to film scenes for The Challenge, which will be the first film shot in zero gravity.

Bezos’ great competition, at least in this area, is British billionaire Richard Branson, whose own space company, Virgin Galactic, plans to fly into suborbital space for the wealthiest thrill seekers.



The interior comforts, the key to the high price that each ticket costs. AFP photos.

Branson repeatedly claimed that he would be among the first passengers aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered aircraft, but that flight is expected to take place later in 2022.

The keys

The key to the space tourism business It is in the reuse of launch systems, since the more times they can be used, the lower the cost of each trip. This is why both SpaceX and Blue Origin are looking to build increasingly sophisticated spacecraft.

The New Shepard was developed with the goal of safely and affordably sending people into space on suborbital missions, where they could spend a few minutes in microgravity and enjoy the view of the planet from above.

The capsule has a capacity of 560 cubic meters designed for six people aboard its sub-orbital rocket New Shepard just over 18 meters high.



The six seats that the New Shepard incorporates, which are 18 meters long.

Recent updates include improvements to environmental features such as temperature and acoustics regulation within the capsule, crew display panels and speakers with a microphone and a talk button at each seat.

The mission also incorporated a series of astronaut communication and safety alert systems.

The American rocket, named after Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut in space, began to develop 15 years ago.

So far he has made about 14 test flights. The last of them, on May 11, got the go-ahead for the first manned mission. Bezos, his brother and the other members of the mission, they will be the first humans to travel to space with this rocket.

